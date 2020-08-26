Bette Midler Scorches Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle In One Brutal Tweet

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

﻿Bette Midler thinks she knows what was up with Donald Trump Jr.’s eyes Monday night … and it’s not because he was higher than an eagle.

While President Donald Trump’s son railed against Democrats during his Republican National Convention speech, many viewers couldn’t help but notice his eyes were sort of watery — and Midler had a theory as to why.