Bette Midler Has Divine Comeback To Trump's 'Parasite' Comments

President Donald Trump’s mocking and disparaging comments about the Best Picture Oscar win for “Parasite” really bugged Bette Midler.

And the Divine Miss M. had a divine clap back to the president’s gripe about the South Korean blockbuster on Friday.

The president, in comments during a Thursday rally in Colorado, turned movie critic and indulged his xenophobic side.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” Trump asked his crowd. “’And the winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about?” He continued: