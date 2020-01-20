Beyoncé fans failed to see the funny side after Sainsbury’s pointed out similarities between the music diva’s new Ivy Park range and their own uniforms.
On Friday, the first collection from Beyoncé’s collaboration with Adidas went on sale, and to mark the occasion, the UK supermarket chain’s Twitter account poked a bit of fun at one particular item from the collection, which many people had already suggested looked a bit familiar.
Sharing a photo of a model in one of their uniforms, they joked they were “the original” and had been “repping since 1869”, with the picture also featuring the hashtag #SainsBey:
However, the Beyhive quickly swarmed in on the Sainsbury’s account’s post, perhaps taking the joke a little too seriously, as evidenced in some of their replies...
Many then accused the singer’s fans of having a sense of humour failure, pointing out Sainsbury’s hadn’t actually intended to drag Beyoncé with their Twitter joke...
Last week, Beyoncé many fans became convinced the star had landed the job recording the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, after she posted a photo with a Martini at the Golden Globes.
As it turned out, she clearly just fancied posting a photo with a cocktail, as it was later revealed that the gig went to Billie Eilish who, at 18 years old, is the youngest star to ever record a Bond theme.
Billie follows in the footsteps of Adele and Sam Smith, both of whom received Academy Awards for their contributions to the James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre, respectively.