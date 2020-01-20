Beyoncé fans failed to see the funny side after Sainsbury’s pointed out similarities between the music diva’s new Ivy Park range and their own uniforms. On Friday, the first collection from Beyoncé’s collaboration with Adidas went on sale, and to mark the occasion, the UK supermarket chain’s Twitter account poked a bit of fun at one particular item from the collection, which many people had already suggested looked a bit familiar.

Sharing a photo of a model in one of their uniforms, they joked they were “the original” and had been “repping since 1869”, with the picture also featuring the hashtag #SainsBey:

However, the Beyhive quickly swarmed in on the Sainsbury’s account’s post, perhaps taking the joke a little too seriously, as evidenced in some of their replies...

🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 — Steven Underwood (@blaqueword) January 17, 2020

jokes on you because everyone would rather shop at Asda and Tesco’s OR EVEN MORRISONS before sainsbury’s pic.twitter.com/ilp3fqX8WE — gigi (@yonce_otr) January 17, 2020

Not y'all trying to drag when your sales been falling for three quarters straight. Let's talk about it — soldoutstadiums | fan account (@taeyonce_b7) January 17, 2020

The share price is just so funny to me pic.twitter.com/UD8tcDoOph — soldoutstadiums | fan account (@taeyonce_b7) January 17, 2020

You wish you had even a nanogram of the relevance and range Beyoncé has — alluka (@yungs4f) January 18, 2020

You don’t own a color combination sweetie🤡🤡🤡 — you’re a dummy bitch (@thatuhohgirl) January 17, 2020

sains who? pic.twitter.com/14Iqyd3SKN — nem leoa e nem gatinha (@badguyerick) January 18, 2020

Worry about this instead, Karen pic.twitter.com/VXvXEZ1oPe — thais⁷ 💜 (@thaisbmartini) January 17, 2020

girl its colors, sdfu — Gogo Yubari (@hauteboye) January 17, 2020

you didn't invent this color palette. — The Daggone Villain 😈 (@Kevunn) January 17, 2020

Girl bye 💀💀 ivy park outsold pic.twitter.com/sSj6UnFimh — farid (@faridtcheck1) January 17, 2020

Many then accused the singer’s fans of having a sense of humour failure, pointing out Sainsbury’s hadn’t actually intended to drag Beyoncé with their Twitter joke...

As a fellow Beyoncé fan I am BEGGING you stans to stop embarrassing yourselves under this post. Please it ain’t that deep 😭 — 🌹Cool Down For Jesus 🇳🇬 (@blixberrie) January 18, 2020

People are crazy 😂😂 this is a supermarket for heavens sake. Why is the uproar in the comments 😭😭😭😭 — just juggin’🤑 (@jxssybaby) January 18, 2020

Y’all are really trying to argue with one of the UK’s largest supermarket chains?Seriously? You’re dragging a supermarket chain over a joke? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dsx3CC60LT — Cara 🌱 (@carastj) January 18, 2020

These replies are hilarious.

It’s Sainsbury’s STAFF UNIFORM and they’re making a joke that it looks similar!

Can’t believe I’ve had to explain that to grown adults!!! — Miss Chanandler Bong (@EmmaD74) January 18, 2020

is a better supermarket uniform? — Gall (@DGallagher22) January 17, 2020

I am loving all the weird Beyoncé fans picking fights with a UK supermarket because they made a pretty decent joke about their queen. I mean it literally looks like their uniforms. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2Ya7hv7bQY — Lisa Allison (@LisaJaneAllison) January 18, 2020

Do these stans realise you can’t actually buy the staff @sainsburys uniform? It’s a grocery store! Why do they keep saying Ivy Park outsold it? 😂😭😭😭🥴 — John (@Everyday_Man) January 18, 2020