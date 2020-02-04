Beyoncé and Jay-Z sat during the national anthem at the Super Bowl, and it drew attention.

The power music couple and daughter Blue Ivy were spotted on TMZ video (see it below) staying in their seats instead of standing as Demi Lovato sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

The moment proved noteworthy in such a high-profile setting. (HuffPost has reached out to their reps for comment.)

Jay-Z’s controversial balancing act with the NFL continued at the Super Bowl, when he co-produced Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s halftime show. The mogul’s Roc Nation has a partnership with the NFL for live events and social justice programs. Some see the deal as a betrayal, given Jay-Z’s support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice sparked a wave of demonstrations, fierce national debate, and Kaepernick’s legal fight against the NFL for keeping him out of the league. Jay-Z told The New York Times Saturday that he supported Kaepernick and the protests, but was willing to absorb “negative press” to effect change.

The Super Bowl national anthem clip showed the family (and some other fans) sitting as Lovato sang “gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.”