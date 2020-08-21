Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic nomination for president on the final night of the party’s virtual convention on Thursday. As he accepted the honor, Biden promised to work hard for everyone, including people who didn’t vote for him.

“While I’ll be a Democratic candidate, I will be an American president,” Biden said in his remarks. “I’ll work hard for those who didn’t support me, as hard for them as I did for those who did vote for me.”

The former vice president said that President Donald Trump has “cloaked America in darkness for much too long.”

“Too much anger,” he said. “Too much fear. Too much division.”

“If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst,” Biden continued. “I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It’s time for us — for we the people — to come together.”

Biden noted that America is facing “four historic crises,” including the coronavirus pandemic, the economic recession, racial injustice and the ongoing protests to end it, and climate change.

“Just judge this president on the facts,” Biden said of Trump before listing the number of Americans infected with Covid-19 (over 5 million) and the number of Americans who have been killed by the virus (more than 173,000).

“If this president is reelected, we know what will happen. Cases and deaths will remain far too high,” Biden said.

His remarks culminated four days of impassioned and emotional pleas from prominent Democrats and politicians, many warning that four more years of Trump’s administration loom as an existential threat to US democracy.

Much of Biden’s message adhered to the theme of the convention’s slogan that urged Americans to create a “more perfect union” and highlighted the effects of Trump’s divisive rhetoric on the country.

Biden recalled the violent white supremacist demonstration that brought “neo-Nazis and Klansmen” to Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

“Remember what the president said? There were quote, ‘very fine people on both sides,’” Biden said.

“It was a wake-up call for us as a country. And for me, a call to action,” the candidate said. “At that moment, I knew I’d have to run. My father taught us that silence was complicity. And I could not remain silent or complicit.”

“At the time, I said we were in a battle for the soul of this nation,” he said. “And we are.”