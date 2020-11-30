Every Senior Member Of The Biden-Harris Communications Team Will Be A Woman

President-elect Joe Biden said Sunday that a woman will fill every senior communications role in his new administration, the first time that female officials will hold all such roles. “Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a president, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House,” Biden said in a statement in an apparent dig at President Donald Trump’s own communications staff. “I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women,” he added. “These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.” The group of seven women will include a longtime aides and Democratic stalwarts who have deep experience in Washington, led by Kate Bedingfield as White House communications director and Jen Psaki as White House press secretary.

I’m unspeakably proud to have the opportunity to serve as White House Communications Director for @joebiden. Working for him as VP and on this campaign gave me insight into what kind of capable, compassionate, clear-eyed president he will be and it will be a profound honor to 1/ — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) November 29, 2020

“I’m unspeakably proud to have the opportunity to serve as White House Communications Director for [Joe Biden],” Bedingfield wrote on Twitter. “Working for him as VP and on this campaign gave me insight into what kind of capable, compassionate, clear-eyed president he will be, and it will be a profound honor to be one small part of his work.”

Honored to work again for @JoeBiden, a man I worked on behalf of during the Obama-Biden Admin as he helped lead economic recovery, rebuilt our relationships with partners (turns out good practice) and injected empathy and humanity into nearly every meeting I sat in. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 29, 2020