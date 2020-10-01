Biden Drops Debate Clip With Crying Emoji Over Trump's Face, Asks 'Had Enough?'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told President Donald Trump to just “shut up” during the presidential debate on Tuesday after Trump’s repeated interruptions, and it’s become the Biden campaign’s latest piece of ammunition. In a clip posted to social media, Biden’s team edited the exchange to include a crying emoji pasted over Trump’s face and added in the sounds of a wailing baby in the background. The video’s caption simply asks: “Had enough?”

For much of the 90-minute debate, Trump and Biden talked over one another, with the president making it difficult for moderator Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor, to do his job properly. The “Will you shut up, man?” remark came after Biden was asked whether, upon winning the presidency, he would end the filibuster or expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court. During Biden’s attempt to answer, Trump interrupted him so incessantly, it rendered the former vice president nearly unable to respond.