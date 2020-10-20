Biden Has 1-Word Response To Trump's Insult That He'll 'Listen To The Scientists'

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday shot back at President Donald Trump’s scornful take on how he’d approach the COVID-19 pandemic if elected president.

Trump focused on the coronavirus ― which has killed more than 219,000 Americans ― as he tore into Biden at a campaign rally in Carson City, Nevada, on Sunday. In a blistering speech, the president said his Democratic opponent would “surrender your future to the virus.”

“He’s going to lock down,” Trump told a crowd of about 5,000 supporters, most of whom were unmasked. “He’s going to want us to lock down. He’ll listen to the scientists.”

“If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression, instead of, we’re like a rocket ship,” the president added. “Take a look at the numbers.”

Biden needed just one word to react to the jab: “Yes.”