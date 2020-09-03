Biden Takes The Air Out Of Trump's Legal Victory With 1 Stinging Question

Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday evening had a simple question for President Donald Trump: “What are you hiding?”

Biden shared a link to a story about Trump winning a legal ruling in his ongoing battle over disclosure of his tax returns.

New York prosecutors had been seeking those documents via subpoena and had won a previous decision. However, a federal appeals court ruled that the president would not have to turn those documents over while the previous decision is under appeal.

Biden asked why Trump ― who has repeatedly promised to release his returns ― is working so hard to keep them hidden: