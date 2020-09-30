Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden implored President Donald Trump to just “shut up” after Trump continued to talk over him during the presidential debate on Tuesday.

The debate’s moderator, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, had asked Biden whether he would end the filibuster or expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court if he were elected in November.

As Biden attempted to respond, Trump incessantly interrupted him.

“Are you going to pack the court?” Trump said over Biden. “Are you going to pack the court? He doesn’t want to answer the question. ... Why won’t you answer that question?”

After trying several times to answer the question, an exasperated Biden said: “Will you shut up, man? This is so unpresidential.”

Wallace then ended the segment and moved on to another topic.