Biden Warns Staffers Not To Break 1 Key Rule Or 'I Will Fire You On The Spot'

President Joe Biden warned his political appointees that there’s one behaviour that will earn them an instant boot.

“I’m not joking when I say this: If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot,” he said after swearing in nearly 1,000 workers remotely. “No if, ands or buts.”

Biden said everyone should be treated with decency and dignity, then added: “That’s been missing in a big way the last four years.”

Biden also told the appointees there was a lot of work ahead and thanked them for being willing to do it.

“As my mom would say, God love y’all,” he said.