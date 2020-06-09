Allan Liang Says Big Brother Australia Is 'Survivor In A Shoebox'

’Big Brother Australia’s second evictee Allan Liang has opened up about the extremely competitive nature of the televised social experiment, and just how small the house actually is. The 31-year-old said the new physically demanding challenges in this season made it feel like competing on “Survivor in a shoebox”.

“I never really came for the money. I came for the overall experience and I was blindsided because this whole thing was Survivor in a warehouse, well I guess Survivor in a shoebox,” Allan told HuffPost Australia. “It was so bloody small, the house.

NIGEL WRIGHT via Channel 7 'Big Brother Australia' contestant Allan Liang

“All of the shots on TV make it seem like it was a huge mansion but there was nowhere to hide and because the game has changed that much, they are getting out the strong players.” Returning to Australian screens on a new network – Channel 7 – after a six-year hiatus, ‘Big Brother’ has introduced new challenges that test housemates’ physical strength and endurance. Many viewers already likened the show’s concept to ‘Survivor’ after watching the first episode on Monday night when Laura Coriakula was evicted.

So #BBAU is basically Survivor. Win challenges, form alliances, and vote people off. — Sneaky Pete (@macgyverpete) June 8, 2020

This season of ##BBAU is just like Survivor, except indoors. — Romy Browne (@RomyBrowne) June 8, 2020

Best way to sum up the new Big Brother: Survivor but in Manly with microwaves and all cooking instruments. But no tea. And a pool. #BBAU — Kieran Simpson (@kieransimpson) June 8, 2020

Survivor or Big Brother- they look the same 👀😂 #BBAU — Danielle Ries (@dani_ries) June 8, 2020

The new format seems to have been taken straight from Survivor #BBAU — Michael de Lorenzo (@delo_renzo) June 8, 2020

This year’s house took 50 days to build in Sydney, and features 65 cameras, sustainable plantation timber, LED lighting and two living green walls. “Honestly it was the most crazy experience,” said Allan, and despite it being small, he said it was still “the best house ever”. “It’s a very updated house [with] new technology and sustainable living. It was the best.”

NIGEL WRIGHT via Channel 7 The 2020 Big Brother house