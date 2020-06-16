’Big Brother Australia’s Angela Clancy has said she has no regrets about putting Talia Rycroft up for eviction after she made a “threat”. “Talia, she had to go. I had to get rid of her because we’re in 2020. That bad behaviour is not tolerated anymore,” Angela told HuffPost Australia, referencing Talia’s “segregation” and “cliquey” tactics in the house. Since entering the Big Brother house, Talia and housemate Daniel Gorringe had become the unofficial ‘King and Queen’ of the show, convincing others to form an alliance with them.

During Sunday night’s episode, Talia warned Angela it would be “hell” if she and Dan were nominated for eviction. Angela won the challenge and nominated them both, with Talia being evicted at the end of the episode. “I think you need to be really careful Angie and let me tell you, if Dan or I get thrown up, it’s going to be hell,” Talia had said.

“When she said to me the previous night in the green room, ‘Whoever wins and nominated me and Dan, there’s going to be blood in the Big Brother house’, I took that as a threat,” Angela told HuffPost Australia. “I don’t take threats lightly.”

Got heated for a bit between Angela & Talia, but Angela spilled that Talia threatened her & basically if she came for the Queen/King her/Dan that there would be blood, Talia agreed & said there will be blood after tonight! #BBAUpic.twitter.com/y3KbpFMfB3 — BigBrotherJunkie👁 (@89razorskate20) June 14, 2020

According to New Idea magazine, Talia has insisted she had Angela’s best interests at heart during that conversation. “She pulled me aside and she just said, ‘Hey look, we’re good friends, best friends, I’d never put you up, if I win this challenge, I’d never put you up but I’m just letting you know, you’re in the firing line’,” Talia told the publication. I said, ‘Of course, if I win today’s challenge, I would never put you up. And I know you’re also in the firing line’ and she took that as though I was threatening her but she was threatening me just as much. “So I was shocked. She lied to my face, and if I had won that eviction challenge there’s no way I would’ve put Ange up after that conversation. So, it did hurt me.”

