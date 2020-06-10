The ‘Big Brother Australia’ journey came to an end for Soobong Hwang on Wednesday night, making him the third to be evicted from the BB house. His eviction came after Fijian-Australian Laura Coriakula and Chinese-Australian Allan Liang got the boot in the past two days.

In a time when diversity and representation is being discussed widely, housemate Allan said it’s a “coincidence” and “bad luck” that the first three to be eliminated are all people of colour. Speaking to HuffPost Australia, he said Laura, Soobong and himself were big threats to other housemates in their own ways.

Channel 7 'Big Brother Australia' contestant Soobong Hwang

“It was coincidence, it was a bit of bad luck and it just happened that Laura is of that ethnicity and that she is a strong person athletically,” said Allan. “Then you’ve got me who is the brains behind the operation that plays a great social game, and then you’ve got Soobong who everyone thought was a threat because he’s quite an interesting character.” Laura agreed that it was a “coincidence” but also mentioned an “us and them” dynamic as she gravitated more towards Allan and Angela, who was born and raised in Kenya.

Channel 7 'Big Brother Australia' contestant Laura Coriakula

NIGEL WRIGHT via Channel 7 'Big Brother Australia' contestant Allan Liang

“I think in the house, and it could be such a coincidence that we are just strong players, but if you look at it the other way, and if I’m honest, I did not connect or relate to anybody in the house on that note, and maybe they felt that too because they thought, ‘You know why is it just us getting along?’” she said. “Always this us and them. “Think about a workplace, the ethnics immediately draw together as a team. Inside the house, obviously Angela and Allan were the only two people I thought I could relate to,” she said. “There’s this kind of unspoken language where we will immediately band and respect each other knowing when you’re in the presence of a lot of white people.”

NIGEL WRIGHT via Channel 7 Housemates in the 2020 'Big Brother Australia' house