NIGEL WRIGHT via Channel 7 'Big Brother Australia' contestant Laura Coriakula

Big Brother’s first evicted contestant for 2020, Laura Coriakula, has said cultural differences played a part in her struggle to connect with other housemates. The 25-year-old dancer, who is proud of her Fijian heritage, said she was taken aback when others on the reality show “quickly shut down” any discussions around race on more than one occasion.

“It’s a bit hard when you’re being filmed 24/7, everyone’s very PC [politically correct],” Laura told HuffPost Australia. “I think twice I tried to bring up a race conversation and it was very quickly shut down by everybody except for Allan because he was like ‘Yeah, when did you find out you were coloured?’ Like, it’s a thing.”

NIGEL WRIGHT via Channel 7 Housemates in the 2020 'Big Brother Australia' house

In her very short time in the house, Laura forged strong connections with Angela Clancy who was born and raised in Kenya, and Chinese-Australian Allan Liang. “Think about a workplace, the ethnics immediately draw together as a team. Inside the house, obviously Angela and Allan were the only two people I thought I could relate to,” she said. “There’s this kind of unspoken language where we will immediately band and respect each other knowing when you’re in the presence of a lot of white people.”