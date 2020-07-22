Channel 7 Daniel Gorringe, Sophie Budack and Chad Hurst at the 'Big Brother Australia' grand finale

After a very dramatic season, Chad Hurst has won ‘Big Brother Australia’ for 2020. Host Sonia Kruger announced Chad’s victory on Wednesday night during the grand finale that was televised live, weeks after the rest of the show wrapped up filming in Sydney. Chad will take home $230,000. The runners-up were Sophie Budack and Daniel Gorringe.

This year’s season of ‘Big Brother’ has followed a different format as contestants voted housemates out at the end of each episode. The public had no say in the eviction results until grand final night. Ahead of the finale, Sydneysider Chad and Darwin-Based Sophie confirmed they’re still a couple after forging a romance on the reality show.

“We have only seen each other once until today, so that’s the exciting part... because of COVID we were separated after the show,” Chad told Channel 7′s Sunrise on Wednesday morning. He also said they would share the prize money if either of them won. “If one of us wins we’re definitely going to share the money, that’s for sure, we did it as a team,” said Chad.