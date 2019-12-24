You probably make a shopping list before you head to the supermarket. Since we’re heading into a new year, we thought it’d be fun to find out what foods and drinks will likely be on your shopping list in 2020. Instead of peering into a crystal ball, we spoke to two food trend experts: Melissa Abbott, the vice president of culinary insights at The Hartman Group, and Kelly Landrieu, the global coordinator of local brands at Whole Foods Market. Here are some of the items you’re likely to be eating and drinking in 2020. Zero-Proof Drinks The “sober curious” movement has helped fuel the rise of tasty, nonalcoholic drinks. But even if you have no plans to give up alcohol, a zero-proof drink is a solid choice if you’re looking for bold flavours next time you crack open a can.

Hoplark’s HopTea “is a cool brand out of the Rocky Mountains that’s in all of our stores,” Landrieu told HuffPost. “It’s brewed like a craft beer, but it’s a tea blend. Their use of hops is the defining characteristic.” The brand produces both non-caffeinated and heavily caffeinated drinks, like The Really Hoppy One with black tea, sparkling water and two types of hops. Athletic Brewing Co.’s nonalcoholic beer is another solid option, especially the Run Wild IPA. “It brings the flavor you want when you don’t want a full-fledged beer,” she said. “I’ve even heard of athletes using it as a recovery drink.” Anything With Adaptogens In an anxious modern age, shoppers are quick to latch on to products with ingredients that may help them feel better. “We’re seeing consumers say, ‘I want to eat food and drink beverages during the day that help support my ability to get a good night’s rest so I can be OK the next day,’” Abbott explained. “Adaptogens help you actually adapt to stress so you’re not stimulating all day with caffeine, candy, sugars, processed crackers and energy bars.” Adaptogens are simply an umbrella term for plants that might help you achieve that goal. “A lot of ingredients are coming from the ayurvedic or traditional Chinese medicine realm,” she noted. Expect to see more ashwagandha (already widely available as a supplement) and mushrooms like reishi and chaga pop up in both foods and drinks. Fresh Snacks If your idea of an on-the-go snack is a bag of greasy chips, there are healthier options coming to your supermarket. “Consumers are looking for quick options that bring healthier, functional foods to the table,” Landrieu said. “Brands are giving them options around new snacking patterns with meat, cheese and crackers. We’re finding them in the fresh and refrigerated section.” Landrieu highlighted Peckish eggs with inventive dipping sauces and Nona Lim single-serve drinkable soups. Abbott added that plant-rich options are also showing up in this category, citing Barrel Creek Provisions’ fermented carrots.

