'Saturday Night Live' Host Bill Burr Insults Just About Everyone In Controversial Monologue

Comedian Bill Burr struck a nerve with a stunned cross-section of ‘Saturday Night Live’ viewers from white “bitches” he claimed hijacked the woke moment to gay individuals to cancel culture to people risking their families’ lives because they’re too dumb to wear a face mask.

The “King of Staten Island” star encouraged people who don’t believe in wearing masks to have at it.

“Take out your grandparents, take out your weak cousin with the asthma. I don’t care. It’s your decision,” he said. “There’s too many people. It’s a dream come true. If you’re that dumb and you wanna kill your own family members, by all means do it.”

Burr feigned surprise that Pride Month exists and that the LGBTQ celebration lasts for the full month of June when other groups can’t get nearly that amount of time or a warm, sunny summer month. “That’s a little long, don’t you think? For a group of people that were never enslaved?” he asked.