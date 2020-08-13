Bill Maher Has Perfectly Reasonable Response To Trump's Insulting Tweet

The president railed about the way the host looked on the most recent episode of his HBO show, ‘Real Time With Bill Maher.’

President Donald Trump went after Bill Maher Wednesday on Twitter, but the comedian refused to take the bait.

Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!

It’s possible that Trump’s true ire was raised not by Maher’s appearance but by a particular skit on the show.

During the episode, Maher conducted a mock eulogy for the president after noting that Trump hasn’t attended funerals for famous and admired politicians like Representative John Lewis and Senator John McCain.

“What kind of spectacular prick do you have to be that everyone’s last request is ‘Make sure that asshole isn’t at my funeral’?” Maher said.

If Trump was hoping to anger the comedian with his tweet, it didn’t seem to work.

Maher responded to the president’s angry message in the manner of any reasonable person.