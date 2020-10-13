Sam Mooy via Getty Images NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian during a press conference at NSW Parliament House after giving evidence at the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption on October 12, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

We’ve all had a lapse of judgment in our dating lives, and former Labor leader Bill Shorten has empathised with Gladys Berejiklian’s freshly exposed relationship with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire. During a Tuesday interview on the ‘Today’ show, Shorten said: “She’s a smart lady who I think has been punching below her weight with perhaps a much more average guy. I have sympathy for Gladys at the human level.” “Bill, you have summed it up perfectly. Everyone in Australia wanted to say it,” responded ‘Today’ host Karl Stefanovic.

“She’s a smart lady who I think has been punching below her weight with perhaps a much more average guy. I've got sympathy for Gladys at the human level.” @billshortenmp on Gladys Berejiklian’s secret relationship with Daryl Maguire. #9Todaypic.twitter.com/IDHVa741Ur — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 12, 2020

Many online shared Shorten’s stance on Berejiklian’s dud boyfriend excuse, but critics have questioned whether a politician can really be ignorant of someone’s misconduct when they’re in a close personal relationship with them.

gladys berejiklian and I finally have something in common, and that’s being screwed over by a boy from wagga wagga smh :( — witch bitch 🍂 (@jadedcherryy) October 12, 2020

The relationship is irrelevant to the question. She says she put her duty as premier first but why didn't she disclose to ICAC what she knew when she sacked him? Answer: Gladys Berejiklian turned a blind eye to corrupt behaviour to avoid revealing she had a boyfriend. — Bill Birmingham (@BillBirmingham6) October 12, 2020

NSW opposition leader Jodi McKay said it was time to “forget” Berejiklian’s personal relationship with Maguire. “Integrity doesn’t matter to this Premier and she expects simply by saying, ‘I stuffed up and I was in a bad relationship’ that people won’t look at what she was doing,” she told ABC’s News Breakfast on Tuesday. “Well, we will look at it and going to pursue it because she should not be Premier of New South Wales. Many people have been in bad relationships, but you don’t use that as an excuse for not doing the right thing. She hasn’t done the right thing. She has been complicit in the corruption.”

Forget Ms Berejiklian’s personal relationship with Daryl Maguire.



What matters is that Ms Berejiklian knew of McGuire’s dirty deals & did nothing. When Maguire resigned in July 2018, she should have disclosed her relationship & told ICAC what she knew. She did not. — Jodi McKay (@JodiMcKayMP) October 12, 2020

In 2011 I reported a number of issues to ICAC - I knew my responsibility as an MP and a citizen. I knew that in doing what was right I would lose the seat of Newcastle, but I did it anyway.



Did I suffer in my personal life? Yes. — Jodi McKay (@JodiMcKayMP) October 12, 2020

She advised him how to push the Minister for Trade to help fix the problem, and said she ‘didn’t care’ if he caused trouble for the Minister. Maguire had taken money from UWE in the past & had discussed being appointed as a board member or adviser after his Parliamentary career. — Jodi McKay (@JodiMcKayMP) October 12, 2020

She knew Maguire was directly intervening in a private business deal between Australian-based agribusiness UWE and a Chinese company, and she knew that UWE was not in his electorate. #nswpol — Jodi McKay (@JodiMcKayMP) October 12, 2020

On Monday Berejiklian told a corruption inquiry that she had had a secret “close personal relationship” with Maguire, the former Member for Wagga Wagga, who’s under investigation for monetising his position through business dealings with China. She revealed the relationship to the NSW Independent Commission into Corruption (ICAC), prompting calls from the opposition Labor party for her resignation. Addressing media after the hearing, Berejiklian said she had “made a mistake in my personal life” with a relationship she did not even disclose to her family or closest friends, but would continue to serve as premier because she had “not done anything wrong”. “People may have tried to influence me... but they failed,” she said. Berejiklian had earlier told the ICAC she was “beyond shocked, disgusted” by evidence put before the inquiry that the former MP for the town of Wagga Wagga, Maguire, was allegedly involved in a “cash for visas scheme” for Chinese nationals involving falsified employment. Maguire was forced to resign from the NSW Parliament, and his position as chairman of the NSW Parliament Asia Pacific Friendship Group, after a 2018 investigation heard he had sought to act for Chinese property developers in land deals.

Berejiklian said she had been in a relationship with Maguire since 2015, and had once called him her “numero uno”, but demanded Maguire’s resignation after the 2018 ICAC revelations. She said she ceased contact with him in September 2020 after being privately interviewed by corruption investigators. A new ICAC inquiry is investigating Maguire’s pursuit of business deals between 2012 and 2018 which commonly involved an “association with China”. ICAC telephone intercepts played to the inquiry showed Maguire discussed his financial problems, including debts of $1.5 million, with Berejiklian, as well as the potential for him to gain financially from an airport land deal. Maguire wanted to resolve his debts before resigning from politics at the 2019 election, the inquiry heard. If Maguire left politics, Berejiklian would have been willing to make their relationship public, she recalled. She told the inquiry she was “an independent woman with my own finances”, adding she would “never turn a blind eye” to inappropriate behaviour. “I am very clear of my public responsibilities and the distinction between my private life and public responsibilities.”

