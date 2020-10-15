Sia performed her latest song, ‘Courage to Change’, at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, and it wasn’t just her stellar singing that got social media talking. Her outfit was a showstopper.
The Australian musician wore a floor-length pink bow dress and curly wig with a large yellow bow propped on top.
Though she is known for covering her face on stage, this look had fans doing a double-take, some mistaking her for a contestant on ‘The Masked Singer’ or seriously hoping she’ll appear next season.
The 44-year-old sang ‘Courage to Change’, which is the second song released for her upcoming movie, ‘Music’.
The song’s theme, the fight for social justice, was fitting for the current climate. These lyrics speak for themselves:
“You’re not alone in all this / You’re not alone I promise / Standing together we can do anything / You’re not alone in all this / You’re not alone I promise / Standing together we can do anything.”
Another person who made a statement on the night was Lizzo. Wearing a black-and-white dress with ‘Vote’ written across it, she made an impassioned call to action as she accepted the Top Song Sales Artist award.
“I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed,” Lizzo said. “I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed?
“I just want to say right now, if you’re at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are.”
“Let me tell you all something,” she added. “When people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power. They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice. So whether it’s through music, protests or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”
Lizzo was nominated in 11 categories at the Billboard Music Awards. She has been using her celebrity platform to urge fans to cast their ballots in the US presidential election next month.
