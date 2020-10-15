Rich Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Sia performs onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Sia performed her latest song, ‘Courage to Change’, at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, and it wasn’t just her stellar singing that got social media talking. Her outfit was a showstopper. The Australian musician wore a floor-length pink bow dress and curly wig with a large yellow bow propped on top.

Though she is known for covering her face on stage, this look had fans doing a double-take, some mistaking her for a contestant on ‘The Masked Singer’ or seriously hoping she’ll appear next season.

I was watching The Masked singer & the Billboard awards back & forth and then I saw Sia’s performance and I thought it was the masked singer and not the billboard awards 🤣🤣🤣 — KRISTIN ELIZABETH ✨🍂🔮 (@KristinEliz23) October 15, 2020

Here comes sia looking like she’s on the masked singer lmao #BillboardMusicAwardspic.twitter.com/bsZb0Hl6yY — chanel (@chanel_numberr5) October 15, 2020

When Sia came on my tv I thought I was watching the masked singer. #BBMAs#BBMAS2020 — NoName (@NoNameTrollxo) October 15, 2020

Just wanna mention that my mom walked by when Sia was performing earlier and said: oh this is the Masked Singer 😭😆😭😆 #BBMAs — A. Johnson (@_ImAnjulique) October 15, 2020

my grandpa sees sia and goes ‘this isn’t the masked singer’.... — abby⁷ ☾ (@tinychanlix) October 15, 2020

it would be hilarious if @Sia was ever on #TheMaskedSinger 😭 imagine them pulling off the mask to reveal her in her wig still essentially masked hahaha — alyssa m. (@QUEENKITTYXO) October 15, 2020

The 44-year-old sang ‘Courage to Change’, which is the second song released for her upcoming movie, ‘Music’. The song’s theme, the fight for social justice, was fitting for the current climate. These lyrics speak for themselves: “You’re not alone in all this / You’re not alone I promise / Standing together we can do anything / You’re not alone in all this / You’re not alone I promise / Standing together we can do anything.”

Kevin Winter/BBMA2020 via Getty Images Sia performs at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast Wednesday from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Another person who made a statement on the night was Lizzo. Wearing a black-and-white dress with ‘Vote’ written across it, she made an impassioned call to action as she accepted the Top Song Sales Artist award. “I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed,” Lizzo said. “I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed? “I just want to say right now, if you’re at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are.”

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020 via Getty Images Lizzo accepts the Top Song Sales Artist honor at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

“Let me tell you all something,” she added. “When people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power. They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice. So whether it’s through music, protests or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.” Lizzo was nominated in 11 categories at the Billboard Music Awards. She has been using her celebrity platform to urge fans to cast their ballots in the US presidential election next month.

