Baggy clothes or not, Billie Eilish isn’t here to be body-shamed. The 18-year-old Grammy winner kicked off her Where Do We Go? World Tour in Miami on Monday night by addressing an oft-discussed dimension to her celebrity: wearing oversized clothes that obscure her body. Eilish has carved out her own fashion niche since skyrocketing to superstar levels of fame. The “Bad Guy” singer prefers to sport brightly colored items “800 sizes bigger,” as she once described them, to essentially eliminate the possibility of being objectified in the public eye.

Before performing “All the Good Girls Go to Hell,” Eilish appeared in a short video interlude to deliver a speech about the “assumptions about people based on their size,” as she lowered herself into a pool of black water while removing her clothes. “Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it,” she says in the clip. “Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always. And nothing I do goes unseen.”

VIDEO: In an interlude, Billie takes off her hoodie and blouse, while speaking about body shaming. #WDWGMiamipic.twitter.com/XY9L00ntlb — Eilish Tour News (@EilishTourNews) March 10, 2020

Eilish added that she would “never be able to move” if she put stock in the public’s opinions “about my music, about my clothes, about my body.” “Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet?” she continued. “Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?” The singer previously revealed she views her sartorial statements as a kind of “defense mechanism,” given that she developed a “toxic relationship” with her body at a young age. “I just hated my body. I would have done anything to be in a different one,” Eilish recalled in a Vogue interview, adding that her struggle with body dysmorphia led to a period of depression and self-harm. “I really wanted to be a model, really bad, and I was chubby and short.” While Eilish is certainly more comfortable in baggier clothes, she has, however, pushed back to a degree on people’s perceptions of her fashion choices, especially in comparison to how other women in the music industry choose to dress.

David Crotty via Getty Images Eilish attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in January.