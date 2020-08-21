Billie Eilish is the voice of Generation Z, and at age 18, she — along with much of her young and politically savvy fan base — will be voting in her first presidential election this November. Before performing her new single “My Future” for the first time this Wednesday during the Democratic National Convention, the Grammy-winning singer made it abundantly clear who will get her vote, and she urged her fans to follow her lead.

“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about,” Eilish said as she solemnly, directly addressed the camera. “We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who’s building a team that shares our values.

“It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it — because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register. Please vote.”

Eilish’s speech and performance came on a night dominated by the crucial issue of climate change, a cause near and dear to the artist’s heart. As Wednesday’s DNC host Kerry Washington noted, Eilish was known for her activism and environmentalism long before she was even old enough to vote, working to ensure that her most recent tour was green and sustainable and holding registration drives before her concerts to sign up thousands of young new voters.

Another issue that was a major focus during Wednesday’s DNC broadcast was gun control, addressed by another voice of Generation Z, Parkland school shooting survivor and activist Emma González.