Twitter Implodes Over Billie Eilish, Age 17, Not Knowing Who Van Halen Is

In Monday’s edition of the bizarre realm of 2019, a conversation about Billie Eilish not knowing who Van Halen is, and whether people should care about that, dominated the discourse on Twitter.

During a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the 17-year-old singer was grilled by the host on 1980s pop culture ― specifically, 1984, the year that Kimmel himself was 17.

“Do you know who Madonna is?” Kimmel asked. Eilish did.

“Can you name a Van Halen?” he followed up, to which Eilish replied, “Who?”