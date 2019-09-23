Billy Porter Is First Openly Gay Black Man To Win Emmy For Lead Actor In A Drama

Billy Porter continued his meteoric success streak at the 71st Emmy Awards Sunday with a history-making win.

Porter won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as ballroom emcee Pray Tell on the FX series “Pose.” The win made him the first openly gay black man to receive the honour in the category.

“It took many years of vomiting up all the filth that I had been taught about myself, and halfway believed, before I was could walk around this earth like I had the right to be here,” Porter told the crowd, quoting James Baldwin. “I have the right, you have the right ― we all have the right!”

“We, as artists, are the people who that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and minds of the people who live on this planet,” he added. “Please don’t ever stop doing that. Please don’t ever stop telling the truth.”

The significance of Porter’s win did not go unnoticed by fans and LGBTQ advocates, who began tweeting their praise immediately after the announcement.