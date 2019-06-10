Billy Porter Rocks Uterus-Patterned Gown At The 2019 Tony Awards

Billy Porter delivered a powerful message at the 2019 Tony Awards Sunday, rocking a custom-made gown crafted from the stage curtain of “Kinky Boots” that included a subtle yet striking nod to women’s rights.

Porter, who rocked instantly iconic looks at the Golden Globes, the Oscars and the Met Gala earlier this year, said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the train of the gown features a subtle pattern in the shape of uterus.

“I thought it was awesome because women’s rights are under attack right now. I’m an advocate for all who are disenfranchised,” he said. “None of us are free until we’re all free!”