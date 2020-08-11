Bindi Irwin Announces Pregnancy With Sweetest Shirt For Her ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior’

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are expecting their first child in 2021. Irwin, whose father was the late wildlife expert Steve Irwin, announced her pregnancy on social media Tuesday, revealing she was still in her first trimester and wanted fans “to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.” “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she tweeted alongside a photo of the parents-to-be holding up a cute shirt for the baby:

“Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life,” wrote Powell, who tied the knot with Irwin in March in a ceremony that was pared back ﻿due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife,” he added. “Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

Irwin’s mum, Terri Irwin, tweeted it was “the best day ever!” “While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud,” she wrote Steve Irwin, known as ‘The Crocodile Hunter’, died in 2006 after being stabbed by a stingray.

This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud. pic.twitter.com/K4pTX6kIR6 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) August 11, 2020

Robert Irwin, Bindi’s brother, called it “the best news ever!” “I can’t believe I’m going to be an uncle!” he tweeted. “Incredibly excited for this brilliant new chapter and all the fun adventures ahead with a new little Wildlife Warrior!”