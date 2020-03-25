Bindi Irwin 'Wedding' Amid Coronavirus Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

Reports have emerged claiming Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are getting married in Australia today, Wednesday March 25, before new coronavirus restrictions come into effect at midnight where only five people can attend. Channel Seven has shared aerial footage on a Facebook live which shows the apparent festivities about to kick off at Queensland’s Australia Zoo.

The video shows people being escorted under white umbrellas, as well as flowers and golf carts making their way across the large outdoor space.

I’m not the best at visualising distances, but those people crowding around Bindi Irwin are definitely not 1.5 metres apart. pic.twitter.com/ne643L6jUW — Karen Sweeney (@karenlsweeney) March 25, 2020

HuffPost Australia understands that Bindi had been filming Animal Planet show, Crikey! It’s The Irwins. Three quarters of the show had been filmed before production was brought to a halt due to coronavirus. It’s believed Bindi’s wedding was then brought forward so she could avoid the five-people restriction and also have the ceremony filmed. The wedding reports have sent Twitter into a frenzy, with some supporting the daughter of late Crocodile Hunter star and wildlife expert Steve Irwin, while others have been more critical, some suggesting she’s ignored social distancing.

Many mixed thoughts about Bindi Irwin's nuptials. Disappointed? Nostalgic? Yikes? Wondering if I should also get married tonight? @bendowdentweets thoughts? — Hannah Burstow (@HannahBurstow9) March 25, 2020

I swear to Jesus if Bindi Irwin's wedding becomes the next roni hotspot, we truly deserve this fate https://t.co/bsydCCYowm — wash your hands you dirty pig (@holfordandDUMB) March 25, 2020

BINDI IRWIN IS GETTING MARRIED THIS IS LIKE WATCHING PRINCESS DIANAS WEDDING — joshua (@quickieslut) March 25, 2020

Where’s the social distancing under those umbrellas. — Margaret T (@Iron___Lady) March 25, 2020

I wonder what papa #SteveIrwin is thinking about her daughter #BindiIrwin getting married? If only he was still around us... 😢#BindiIrwinWedding 👰💍😍 pic.twitter.com/5EQzfhory9 — Carol Alfonso 🇵🇷 (@caa1000) March 25, 2020

In July last year Bindi celebrated her 21st birthday by getting engaged. She announced her engagement to Chandler after six years of dating. “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” she wrote on social media. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love.”

A month later she said she would like her younger brother Robert to walk her down the aisle. “Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert. He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that [Rob] walks me down the aisle. I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us.”