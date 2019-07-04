Black Couple Shocked When Contractor Shows Up For Work With Confederate Flag

A black couple’s encounter with a white man they hired to fix their golf cart is going viral for the polite way they handled an awkward situation.

On Saturday, Atlanta couple Allison and Zeke Brown hired a contractor, identified as “Michael,” to fix the brakes of their golf cart. Things quickly became awkward when he showed up with a Confederate flag flying from his SUV.

Considering the racist history associated with the flag, the Browns didn’t feel comfortable with the situation.

“Hi, you know what, I do apologize, I know you’ve come from a very long way, but we’re going to use someone else,” Allison, a 40-year-old radiation therapist, told the contractor in a video captured on her Ring app. Her husband then chimed in to explain that the flag was the issue.

Zeke told Yahoo Lifestyle that Michael had not been disrespectful during their previous conversation, so when he saw the flag flying in his own driveway, he was taken aback.

“The flag was absurd — I had to walk back into the house to calm myself down,” he said.

Allison said she was angry, but felt she had to do whatever it took to avoid escalating things.

“I didn’t want to be the ‘angry black woman’ but I wanted him to learn and feel that bottom-line loss,” she told Yahoo. “You don’t go to Germany and wave the Nazi flag. It’s the same thing.”