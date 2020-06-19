Vandals defaced a statue of Arthur Ashe Wednesday with “White Lives Matter” and “WLM” graffiti in Richmond, Virginia, where the Black tennis icon, humanitarian and civil rights activist grew up.

A white man was spotted spray-painting the base with “White Lives Matter,” a racist counter-slogan to the Black Lives Matter movement that has gained momentum since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Don’t all lives matter?” the man told a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter observing him. “I’m not a racist. I just don’t agree with people desecrating property.”

“BLM” was spray-painted over previous “WLM” tags on the statue before the man arrived, according to the newspaper.

“There are people who have an agenda,” David Harris Jr., Ashe’s nephew, told the Times-Dispatch. “Some of them are still settling on hate and discord because they see the system changing before them, and they’re lacking influence and control over it.”