Blake Lively Thirsts For Ryan Reynolds' Personal Trainer On Instagram

Sheltering in place has Blake Lively dreaming about some beefcake on the side.

“The Shallows” star shared a photo of husband Ryan Reynolds’ ripped personal trainer Don Saladino on Instagram Thursday and wrote: “@vancityreynolds I keep swiping right. This thing isn’t working.”

Lively, of course, was referring to the swipe to indicate interest on the Tinder dating app, but it was all in good fun to help Saladino pitch his workouts on his Instagram.