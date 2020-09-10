Far North Queensland Fisherman Films Huge Crocodile Leaping From River Like A Dolphin

Alec Dunn Instagram/ Back 2 Basic Adventures Facebook A monster croc named Tommy surprised a local fisherman in far north Queensland when it porpoised in and out of the water on Monday.

A far north Queensland fisherman has captured rare footage of a huge saltwater crocodile porpoising in and out of the water ― much like a dolphin. Queensland fisherman Alec Dunn on Monday was checking his crab pots on the Bloomfield River, about four hours north of Cairns, when he filmed the four-and-a-half-metre crocodile gliding in the murky water and seemingly blowing water out of its nose while racing his boat. Dunn said the croc, known as Tommy, was lurking under his tinny, a small fishing boat, before it got boisterous. “He came up with this growl and locked eyes with me. I was only in a 3.5-metre tinny and he cruised right next to me. It was interesting,” he told the Cairns Post. “He was sizing me up and I thought he was going to go for the tinny, but lucky he didn’t.”