Watch Blue Ivy Show Off Dance Moves That Rival Mum Beyoncé's

OK, so it doesn’t come as a huge shock that Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is growing up to be a dancing queen.

Manuel A. Mendez, Beyoncé’s former personal assistant and Blue Ivy’s stylist, since she was a diva-in-diapers, posted a sweet video yesterday of the eight-year-old on his Instagram account. The twirly-armed-dancing clip, taken from Beyoncé’s 2019 “Making the Gift” doc, shows Blue Ivy expressing herself to the song “Mood 4 Eva” from her mom’s soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift.

Watch the adorable clip. Story continues below.

Not just an amazing mover, Blue Ivy can sing, too. She has already laid down vocals with her famous mom, on the empowering 2019 track “Brown Skin Girl” and the 2013 single, for which she was the tiny muse, “Blue.” She even got a writing credit on “Brown Skin Girl,” and became the youngest ever recipient of a prestigious NAACP Image award, for her contribution.

We hope she’ll continue to show her talent and creativity in a range of artistic forms ― even if we’re a touch jealous that this kid is already way more accomplished than the rest of us.