Blue Ivy Shyly Meets LeBron James, And It's All-Star-Level Adorable

Blue Ivy hails from music royalty, but meeting the King of basketball Sunday had her looking up in awe.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s oldest child was caught on video asking LeBron James for an autographed ball after his Lakers beat the rival Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (See the clip below.)

In video posted by ESPN, the 8-year-old appears shy at first as her father tells her she’ll have to make the request on her own.

Finally Blue Ivy musters up the courage to ask, and James answers, “You want a ball from me? OK, I got you,” promising to have the ball delivered by the time Blue Ivy gets out of school on Monday.