Bob Woodward Clashes With Fox News Host Over His Conclusions About Trump

Journalist Bob Woodward pushed back during an at-times combative interview Thursday on Fox News after host Dana Perino confronted him about his personal political judgments about President Donald Trump.

In Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” which is partly based on 19 interviews with the president, the journalist ultimately concludes that Trump is not fit for the Oval Office, a judgment he has repeatedly said is based on overwhelming evidence. This includes his conversations with Trump, other top White House and government officials, and Trump’s deliberate downplaying of the coronavirus pandemic that, as of Thursday, has killed more than 197,000 people in the US.

Perino questioned Woodward’s journalistic authority to make that call and asked for his judgment on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“What I did in the last 4½ years is report on Trump, I think as much as any outsider, get close to him and his operations, so I’m able to make the judgment, as I do, that I believe ― with overwhelming evidence ― he is the wrong man for the job,” Woodward said. “I have not reported in depth on Joe Biden. I am not endorsing anyone.”