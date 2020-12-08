Boba Fett's Message On The Mandalorian Has Apparently Been Decoded

Even in a galaxy far, far away, they still have 23andMe. Or something.

Though Gus Fring himself, Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, captured Baby Yoda-Grogu in the latest episode of ‘The Mandalorian,’ putting him in the ittiest-bittiest handcuffs, fans still had something to cheer for:

The glorious return of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison).

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), of course, acquired Fett’s former armor in the Season 2 premiere. In the latest episode, in order to convince Mando that the armour belongs with him, Fett showed a chain code that had been embedded in it.

Mando immediately got the message, but for everyone else, it might be a little more difficult.