Body Bags Left In The Street To Protest Reopenings

Activists with local chapters of the national grassroots progressive organisation Indivisible arranged body bags outside the gate of the governor’s mansion in Austin:

Protesters in the US laid body bags outside Texas, Florida and Arizona statehouses and a governor’s mansion on Tuesday to protest plans to reopen businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Indivisible members did the same on the steps of the Old Capitol building in Tallahassee:

Protesters also placed body bags on the lawn outside the state Capitol building in Phoenix:

Each demonstration featured an activist dressed as the Grim Reaper standing over the body bags, which was meant to represent the 81,000 Americans who have already been killed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and the many more who could die if governors rush to lift stay-at-home orders.

The coordinated action was meant to urge the states’ respective governors to “listen to medical experts and not cave to pressure to open the state too fast, risking more lives,” according to a statement from Indivisible.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot (R) started reopening businesses in the state, including malls, on May 1. The state has since seen a rise in coronavirus cases. There have been nearly 40,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Texas, and about 1,100 deaths.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) also started reopening businesses earlier this month. There had been nearly 42,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the state as of Tuesday, including 1,779 deaths, according to the state health department.

Arizona started reopening some businesses last week, per an order by Gov. Doug Ducey (R). The governor made the order even though Arizona had failed to meet guidelines put forth by the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which say states should see a 14-day decline in new cases before loosening lockdown measures. As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 death count in Arizona had grown to 562.

“We need to properly combat the spread of coronavirus so that we can ensure a safe reopening of businesses, public spaces and schools so we don’t wind up with another 532 body bags,” said protester Sharli Schaitberger, a retired health care worker at the Phoenix demonstration, according to a report from The Arizona Republic.