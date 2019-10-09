Bodyguard's Anjli Mohindra Admits Her Character 'Perpetuated A Negative Stereotype'

While Bodyguard was generally well-received, Anjli’s character was criticised by some who felt that she contributed to negative stereotypes held by some towards Muslim people.

Last year, Anjli was watched by millions of viewers playing Nadia, a Muslim terrorist whose attempts at a suicide bombing are thwarted.

Having initially defended the role, Anjli has now admitted she thinks she “kind of scored an own goal for the South Asian community” by accepting the part.

Anjli told Digital Spy: “Bodyguard will always be an incredible experience. Working with one of the best writers in this country, and playing the character was such a great and unexpected twist.

“I do think I’ve learnt a lot about how to... I’m trying to think about the best way to put this... I feel in some ways, even though that job holds a very special place in my heart, I kind of scored an own goal for the South Asian community in playing a character that perpetuates a stereotype.”

Looking to the future, Anjli added: “Positive stories are absolutely the focus, that’s where we need the focus going forwards. Because there are so many stories we can tell that ill-serve those communities and many other communities.

“That community especially right now could really do with a leg up when it comes to positive, happy-go-lucky, maybe not even happy-go-lucky, but stories of strife and overcoming hurdles that just sort of reinvigorate your hope for humanity.”