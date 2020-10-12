Borat Sagdiyev ― the comic alter ego of British actor Sacha Baron Cohen ― joined Twitter on Friday and wasted no time in taunting President Donald Trump.

The fake Kazakh reporter went on a Trump-worthy tweetstorm offering sarcastic praise of the president and his devastating mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Premiere Trump true leader - he have prove himself stronger than more than 200,000 of his American subjects!” read one post referencing Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, which came after he ignored safety guidelines and downplayed the virus for months.

Another said, “Trump so strong he did not even need to drink bleach to stay alive!” ― a reminder of the president’s bonkers suggestion that consuming disinfectant could be a treatment for the disease.