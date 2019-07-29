Boris Johnson and Donald Trump Are Peak White Male Privilege

We’ve known for a long time that men — especially rich white men — are held to different standards than everyone else, but never has the difference been so nakedly clear.

There are now two court jesters leading two of the world’s major democracies: Boris Johnson, a known fabulist considered charming for running late and having messy hair, is now prime minister. In the U.S., President Donald Trump is a former reality TV star, accused sexual assaulter and known scam artist.

Could you imagine a woman or man of colour getting away with any of that?

Female politicians can’t make mistakes ― with their emails, DNA tests or knowledge of world affairs or economics. A black male politician couldn’t even wear a tan suit or hoist a latte without turning heads. None of these people can lie repeatedly and get away with it.

But here we are, supposedly in an era of progress when it comes to gender and race, watching these buffoons land the highest offices in the world.

Basic gender theory explains a lot of this: Men, particularly straight, white wealthy ones, are expected to be competent in male-dominated arenas like politics and business. Even when they screw up, that expectation holds, said Dr. Stefanie K. Johnson, a management professor at the University of Colorado who specialises in the intersection between leadership and diversity.

“You’re starting with a baseline assumption that he knows what he’s doing, so whatever he’s doing must be thoughtful or strategic,” she said.

Women, on the other hand, are expected to be warm but not particularly competent. “Any strange behaviour confirms that she was incompetent all along,” according to Dr. Johnson.

With Johnson and Trump, though, there’s another phenomenon at play, she said. These guys have built up something called “idiosyncratic credit.”

It’s a term from sociology that refers to the credibility conferred on someone based on meeting certain societal norms. In Trump and Johnson’s case, they’re white men who fit the “leader” stereotype.

Thanks to their maleness, their whiteness, an Oxford accent (in Johnson’s case), or money (in Trump’s case, and to a lesser extent, Johnson’s), these men have already built up a certain amount of credibility. That credibility allows them to deviate from other social norms — like telling the truth orgetting through the day without publicly insulting someone.