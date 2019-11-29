Boris Johnson Called Children Of Single Mothers 'Ill-Raised, Ignorant, Aggressive And Illegitimate'

Boris Johnson faces fresh claims of sexism after it emerged he once wrote there was an “appalling” growth of single mothers who were “uppity and irresponsible” for getting pregnant out of wedlock.

Writing in the Spectator in 1995, Johnson also lamented what he called “feckless” working class men and described the children of single mums as “ill-raised, ignorant, aggressive and illegitimate”, in a column unearthed by the Labour Party.

He also criticised an “appalling proliferation of single mothers” and mulled various causes of the “problem”.

Johnson, who was assistant editor of the Daily Telegraph at the time, claimed it was “outrageous” that married couples had to pay for benefit-reliant women and their “desire to procreate independently of men”.

Shami Chakrabarti, Labour’s shadow attorney general, said the piece reveals Boris Johnson’s contempt for women and families.

“Someone whose attitudes towards women are straight out of the dark ages is not fit to be prime minister of our country,” she said.

In the article, Johnson laid the “blame” not on “uppity and irresponsible women for becoming pregnant in the absence of a husband” as it was their “natural desire”, but said there was a limited “marriageable pool” of men willing to “take control of his woman”.