PA Wire/PA Images Protesters, dubbed the Red Rebels, outside the Cabinet Office on Whitehall, during an Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest in Westminster, London.

Boris Johnson has ridiculed Extinction Rebellion protestors as annoying “nose-ringed”, “hemp-smelling” “crusties”. In a broadside at the demonstrators who started a fortnight of disruption in central London, the prime minister used a speech praising Margaret Thatcher to make plain his disdain for the group’s tactics. Johnson told an event hosted by the Policy Exchange think tank that Thatcher was an environmentalist “long before Greta Thunberg”, taking action on greenhouse gases. More than 200 people were arrested on Westminster Bridge and near the Houses of Parliament as Extinction Rebellion vowed to to blockade “every single road” in Westminster “to make sure no traffic can get through to the central area of the government and the executive”.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Police arrest a climate activist during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. London Police say some 135 climate activists have been arrested as the Extinction Rebellion group attempts to draw attention to global warming. Demonstrators playing steel drums marched through central London on Monday as they kicked off two weeks of activities designed to disrupt the city. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)