Boris Johnson has made a fresh push for a pre-Christmas general election despite failing to win the backing of MPs. The UK prime minister announced he would bring forward a new bill to remove the requirement to win the support of two-thirds of the Commons before holding an early election. Earlier he lost his third attempt to get a pre-Christmas general election after Labour MPs refused to give the plan the backing it needed.

The House of Commons voted by 299 to 70 for a December 12 election, well short of the 66%-plus majority required under the law. The latest government defeat followed Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to whip his MPs to abstain on the motion tabled by the prime minister. However, the PM revealed he would table a new bill on Tuesday to change the rules to lower the bar for an election so he needs just 51% of MPs to go ahead. It would take just one smaller party like the SNP or the Lib Dems to back the legislation for it to pass. Johnson said: “We will not allow this paralysis to continue, and one way or another we must proceed straight to an election. “So later on this evening, the government will give notice of presentation for a short Bill for an election on December 12 so we can finally get Brexit done.” SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the party would support the new plan for a December 12 election if the PM gave a “cast-iron guarantee” he would not revive his Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

PA Wire/PA Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the election debate ahead of the vote in the House of Commons, London.