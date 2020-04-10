See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. Boris Johnson has been released from intensive care and back onto the ward of St Thomas’ Hospital, Downing Street has said. Saying the PM was “in extremely good spirits”, a Downing Street spokesperson said “he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery” from coronavirus.

The announcement came shortly before the now weekly cheering of the NHS workers at 8pm and Johnson’s fiancé, Carrie Symonds, marked the moment with a tweet of a rainbow and a series of clapping hands emojis.

Johnson has spent three nights in intensive care at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital after he was admitted on Sunday night with persistent symptoms of the virus. Initially it was described as a “precautionary” measure and on Monday he was said to be issuing instructions and working on his ministerial red boxes from his hospital bed. But by the evening his condition had deteriorated and he was moved to the intensive care unit in case he required a ventilator. Earlier on Thursday, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the first big breakthrough in his health, when he said the PM was now “sitting up in bed” and “engaging positively” with medics. The latest development was met with relief from politicians from across the board political spectrum.

So good that the Prime Minister is out of intensive care and on the road to recovery. The NHS is there for us all and I know our amazing NHS staff have given him their characteristic world-class care — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 9, 2020

This is good news. I hope it is the beginnings of a speedy recovery. https://t.co/JxVttZ2w2B — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 9, 2020

US President Trump said it was “great news”, adding: “Get well Boris!!!”

Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020