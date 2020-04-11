Boris Johnson Now Able To Do 'Short Walks'

“The prime minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery,” a No.10 spokesperson said.

The UK prime minister is back on a ward at St Thomas’ Hospital after being discharged from the intensive care unit where he was being treated for Covid-19 .

Boris Johnson has been able to do “short walks” between periods of rest as part of his care to aid his recovery, Downing Street has said.

“He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received.

“His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease.”

The number of people who have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus has risen by 980 in 24 hours.

The PM last night returned to a ward after spending three nights in intensive care being treated for coronavirus.

His father, Stanley, said his son “almost took one for the team” and will need a period of rest before he can “pick up the reins” at No.10.

In an interview on Friday, Stanley Johnson said the whole family is “amazingly grateful” for the efforts of the NHS and for the huge outpouring of support for his son.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that his son’s illness had underlined the seriousness of the pandemic.

“To use that American expression, he almost took one for the team. We have got to make sure we play the game properly now,” the PM’s father said.

“This is pretty straightforward now,” he added. “He must rest up. As I understand it, he has moved from the ICU into a recovery unit, but I don’t think you can say this is out of the woods now.

“He has to take time. I cannot believe you can walk away from this and get straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment.”

The comments are likely to be taken as a further indication that foreign secretary Dominic Raab will continue to deputise for the PM in the coming days.

Ministers have been at pains to stress that the business of government will continue while Johnson is treated and recovers from his illness.