Boris Johnson Denies Squeezing Female Journalist's Thigh

Downing Street has denied a harassment accusation made against Boris Johnson after a female journalist claimed he squeezed her thigh under the table during a private lunch.

Charlotte Edwardes said the incident took place at the offices of The Spectator magazine in London shortly after Johnson became editor in 1999.

After the lunch, she said she had confided in the young woman who was sitting on the other side of Johnson, who told her: “Oh God, he did exactly the same to me.”

But a Number 10 spokesman said: “This allegation is untrue.”

Following the denial, Edwardes tweeted on Sunday: “If the prime minister doesn’t recollect the incident then clearly I have a better memory than he does.”

It’s understood that if asked personally about the allegation, the prime minister will deny the claim.