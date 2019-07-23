Boris Johnson To Become UK Prime Minister After Winning Party Leadership Race

Boris Johnson has won the Conservative Party leadership contest and is set to be appointed prime minister on Wednesday afternoon, amid warnings he will assume office with a “dozen knives already in his back”.

The former foreign secretary easily saw off the challenge from Jeremy Hunt in the ballot of the 159,320 Tory members, winning 66% of the vote.

The result of the contest was announced on Tuesday morning in Westminster. Johnson received 92,153 votes while Hunt won just 46,465. Turnout was 87.4%.

Speaking after his victory was announced, Johnson told supporters he would “deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn”.

“I say to all the doubters, ‘dude, we are going to energise the country’,” he added.

Donald Trump quickly endorsed Johnson. “Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new prime minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!” he tweeted.

Theresa May is due to take part in one final session of prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, before making a statement outside Downing Street and heading to Buckingham Palace to formally resign.