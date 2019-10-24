Boris Johnson Dodges Scrutiny From Senior MPs With A Scrawled Note

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boris Johnson has pulled out of an appearance before some of parliament’s most senior MPs - sending a scrawled note at the last minute. The UK prime minister had been due to give evidence to the Commons Liaison Committee at Westminster on Thursday, but said he needs to “focus on delivering Brexit”.

In a statement by the committee, the chairwoman Sarah Wollaston expressed her “astonishment” at Johnson’s decision to cancel at such short notice, having already pulled out twice before. He instead asked for a date to be scheduled for “5 or 6 months” after he became prime minister.

Appalling that the PM is refusing to answer detailed questions from select committee chairs on behalf of the public, cancelling again at very short notice rather than face scrutiny pic.twitter.com/3y9XjAzhjG — Sarah Wollaston MP (@sarahwollaston) October 23, 2019