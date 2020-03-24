Boris Johnson Orders 'National Emergency' Lockdown To Slow Coronavirus Outbreak

Police will issue fines and break up gatherings of those who flout the rules. The crackdown will be last for at least three weeks, with a review at that point.

All social events will be prohibited​, including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, but excluding funerals.

Parks will remain open for exercise but gatherings will be dispersed.

The dramatic new moves followed new figures showing the British death toll from the disease had jumped by 54 to 335, the second highest daily increase since the virus hit the country.

“You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say ‘no’,” Johnson said. “You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home.

“From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction - you must stay at home. Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households.

“No prime minister wants to enact measures like this. I know the damage that this disruption is doing and will do to people’s lives, to their businesses and to their jobs.”

But he added: “I urge you at this moment of national emergency to stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives.”

Johnson decided to act after growing criticism that he had failed to act quickly enough to prevent Covid-19 from overwhelming the NHS’s intensive care units.

Labour shifted its own position earlier, to demand harsher “compliance measures” amid fears that the UK was heading rapidly to the kind of death toll seen in Italy, where the number of people killed now exceeds that in China, the original source of the outbreak.

The PM had been reluctant to order a lockdown, citing the UK’s historic freedoms, but had warned on Sunday that he would take further steps if the public appeared not to be complying with requests to voluntarily distance themselves from each other.

A meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee approved the new crackdown just hours before Johnson’s televised statement.

Health secretary Matt Hancock had hit out at “selfish behaviour” of those who had failed to stick to guidance to stay two metres away from others in public places.

Images of crammed Tube trains in London, plus people apparently crowded in parks, beauty spots and markets, sparked fresh pressure to act more decisively.

Jeremy Corbyn welcomed the new moves, but demanded more clarity.

“This is the right response to the coronavirus pandemic, and one we have been calling for.

“There now needs to be clear guidance to employers and workers about which workplaces should close – and the government must close the loopholes to give security to all workers, including the self-employed, as well as renters and mortgage holders.”

