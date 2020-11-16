Boris Johnson Told To Self-Isolate By NHS Test And Trace

The PM’s spokesperson said he was not showing any symptoms and is self-isolating in Downing Street where he will continue to work.

In a statement, the No. 10 spokesperson said: “The prime minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19.”