Boris Johnson Told To Self-Isolate By NHS Test And Trace

Boris Johnson has been told to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has said.
On Thursday morning the UK prime minister met with some MPs, including Ashfield and Eastwood MP, Lee Anderson, who posted a picture of himself with the PM – standing apart but not wearing masks – after their meeting.
Anderson later developed symptoms for COVID-19 and has now tested positive.
The PM’s spokesperson said he was not showing any symptoms and is self-isolating in Downing Street where he will continue to work.
In a statement, the No. 10 spokesperson said: “The prime minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.
“The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.
“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19.”